A farewell to a good dog

We mourn the passing of Zsa Zsa, who got her moment on the world stage before leaving this world.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Zsa Zsa became famous for being named the world’s ugliest dog, which — as we said in this space at the time — is impossible. Dogs are too beautiful.

The 9-year-old dog died in her sleep, her owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, tells the TODAY show.

“She’s been staying over at my dad’s house. He woke up this morning and found her passed away,” said Brainard, who tells the TV show that Zsa Zsa’s passing is “devastating.”

Brainard and her husband, Jesse, spent most of Tuesday visiting a relative in the hospital, which has prevented them from fully “processing” Zsa Zsa’s death. “I’m still in shock … It’s kind of like when she won (the World’s Ugliest Dog contest). It’s been two weeks and I still don’t believe it. It’s probably going to be the same with her passing,” Brainard said. Once Zsa Zsa’s body was returned home Tuesday morning, the couple and their 15-month-old daughter, Mareslie, held a special farewell ceremony. “I picked Zsa Zsa up and took her outside and laid her down in the grass. We were all saying our goodbyes and Mareslie went right over and gave her a kiss. It was sweet. She was waving at her,” Brainard shared.

Brainard says kids used to shake Zsa Zsa’s tongue instead of her paw.

Zsa Zsa was rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri.