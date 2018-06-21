Wisconsin culture: the fishing raft

We are consistently impressed with the ingenuity and passion of the people who love to fish.

It shouldn’t be surprising that people who’ll sit on a frozen lake in the fresh hell of a Midwest winter in search of a tug on a string would find ways to enjoy the pasttime in warmer weather, but we are envious nonetheless at what many of them have built.

We give you the Wisconsin fishing raft… take some wood, some windows, some 50-gallon drums and you’ve got a machine that can make time and the pace of the world slow down.

There are about 200 “fishing rafts” on the Wolf River near Oshkosh alone, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says.

It beats the cubicle farm.