Bad dog! Whiskey makes a break for it

We are of the opinion that Whiskey would’ve gone back inside a Spring Lake home the minute Whiskey wanted to, but props to the Spring Lake – Blaine – Mounds View Fire Department anyway.

The department reports on its Facebook page that Whiskey pushed the screen out of the second floor window and went for a short walk, to the consternation of the woman who was dog-sitting for her son.

Why didn’t Whiskey go back inside? Whiskey didn’t want to, of course. And the window was too high for the pup.

Tough break, Whiskey.