What’s on MPR News today? 6/15/18

Friday June 15, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. Much of the news this week happened out east. But what about the issues that matter most out west? The Mountain West. Joshua Johnson gets into trade, net neutrality, the Farm Bill & wild fires – as well as topics that neither coast pays enough attention to.

Guests: Julia Ritchey, managing editor, KUER in Salt Lake City; Nate Hegyi, Yellowstone Public Radio; Antonia Gonzales, anchor and producer, National Native News; member of the Navajo Nation; Ali Budner, reporter, Mountain West News Bureau based at KRCC, Southern Colorado’s NPR station based in Colorado Springs.



10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. North Korea rightly demanded a lot of attention this week. But what other international headlines made the news? Millions in Yemen are under threat following a Saudi-led assault on a major port. Ivanka Trump’s Chinese proverb confuses many – including China. And the World Cup goes to…. NAFTA.

Guests: Indira Lakshmanan, chair in journalism ethics at the Poynter Institute; columnist for The Boston Globe; David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist; Matthew LaPlante, sports, science and global issues writer & associate professor of journalism at Utah State University.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

On Sunday DFL delegates in the 5th Congressional District (Minneapolis and west metro) will hold a special convention to discuss endorsing a candidate for the seat Congressman Keith Ellison is leaving in order to run for Minnesota Attorney General. The 5th is a DFL stronghold, making the August 14th primary the key date in the contest. Four candidates well known in the party join Mike Mulcahy to discuss their backgrounds and what they would do in Congress.

Guests: Former Minnesota House speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher; State Rep. Ilhan Omar; State Senator Patricia Torres Ray; Activist Jamal Abdulahi.

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

A roundtable conversation about Trump diplomacy. From last weekend’s G-7 to the summit with North Korea this week a lot has been happening on the world’s stage.

Guests: Alex Lawson, Law360’s senior reporter on international trade and the co-host of law360’s Pro Say podcast; Susan Glasser, Staff Writer, The New Yorker and author of the weekly letter from Trump’s Washington.

Also: We talk to a pork producer and corn farmer in Iowa who supported President Trump in 2016 but is worried about the escalating trade tensions.

Guest: Bob Hemesath, fourth generation farmer in Iowa.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

The dinosaurs were the victims of an unlucky cosmic collision, but luck had a hand in their 150 million year reign on earth too.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

China’s promising to retaliate against any further U.S. tariffs.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; war games with South Korea; a review of Incredibles 2.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A conversation about Hip Hop, music videos, and the hit TV show “Atlanta.” A conversation with director Hiro Murai.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The Justice Department’s inspector general released a long-awaited document on Thursday on the F.B.I. investigation of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. The findings could be both good and bad for President Trump.

Guest: Matt Apuzzo, who covers national security for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

A climate scientist who reduced his own carbon footprint by 90 percent. How he did it, and how that can help to slow down global warming.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross interviews Jonathan Olshefski, the director of the documentary Quest, and Chris Rainey, whose family story is told. The film follows Chris and his wife Christina’s lives for nearly a decade. Chris runs a hip hop studio in their basement in north Philadelphia. Christina worked for years at a homeless shelter. There’s been a lot of shootings in their neighborhood—their daughter got shot in the eye. Quest will be shown on PBS stations on Monday.