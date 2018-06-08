What’s on MPR News? 6/8/18

Friday June 8, 2018

9 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Friday domestic news roundup. This week, Democrats took a step toward regaining control of the House of Representatives, following elections in California, New Jersey and several other states. Women candidates were also highly successful. At least 601 women are expected to run for the House, Senate or gubernatorial seats this year

Guests:Jessica Taylor, lead digital political reporter, NPR; Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision; Josh Kraushaar, political editor, National Journal.

10 a.m. 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news round up. The G-Seven meets in Canada. Item one: How to get along with your neighbors. Mexico lays out its tit-for-tat tariffs. In France, the bromance gets bumpy. And Japan worries about “decoupling.”

Guests: Paul Danahar , Washington bureau chief of the BBC; Rosiland Jordan, State Department/specials correspondent, Al Jazeera English Television; David Lawler, world news editor, Axios.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Politics Friday.

It’s been one of the most chaotic political weeks in Minnesota history. After two rather conventional party conventions, DFL Attorney General Lori Swanson started a series of falling dominoes when she decided to run for governor instead of attorney general. That decision allowed 5th District Congressman Keith Ellison to run for attorney general, setting off a mad dash among Minneapolis DFLers eager to fill his seat in Congress.

We’ll recap the chaos and talk with Rep. Ellison about why he chose to leave a safe seat to run in a crowded primary for attorney general…and what this wild chain of events means for the DFL party.

Then, we’ll get perspective on the week from two political analysts – including sniping between the GOP candidates for governor. Public relations experts Todd Rapp and Maureen Shaver join host Mike Mulcahy to look behind the scenes of the parties, and to preview the long political summer ahead.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

On MPR News Presents every Friday during this election season we’ll be airing the Friday edition of “The Takeaway” hosted by the highly regarded nonpartisan political analyst Amy Walter of Cook Political Report. Her interviews will focus on the current state of politics in the U.S.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

Most of the ‘stuff’ in the universe is invisible, dark matter, or at least that’s what the theory says. Why haven’t we been able to find it?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

, President Trump clashes with leaders of France and Canada over trade ahead of the G-Seven summit in Quebec; does Washington have any friends?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; Trump at the G7 summit; life in a China-North Korea border town.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The China, the EU, Canada and Mexico are all retaliating against President Trump’s trade policies. How did we get here? A look back at 30 years of trade policy.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

“Charm City,” Part 5: What’s Behind the Black Box? The relatives of a Baltimore teenager think they know the name of the police officer who killed him. But when the police show his mother the surveillance video that captured his final moments, a new story emerges. This episode includes disturbing language and scenes of graphic violence.

7 p.m. – The World

An Iranian activist has spent her adult life fighting for women’s rights. She tells why she’s narrowed her campaign to focus on one symbol: The headscarf.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

We remember feminist author and the first female president of Smith College, Jill Ker Conway. She died last Friday at the age of 83. She was raised on a remote sheep farm in Australia, where her first schooling was through correspondence. She wrote three acclaimed memoirs. The first, The Road From Coorain about her life in Australia (1989) was the basis for a Masterpiece Theatre film on PBS. Her second memoir about coming to America where she attended Harvard, True North, and then A Woman’s Education. She also wrote the book When Memory Speaks: Reflections on Autobiography, which explores the ways memoirs by men and women differ.