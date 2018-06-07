What’s on MPR News? 6/7/18

Are you subscribed to the MPR News Update podcast yet? The afternoon update is all about NewsCut, but subscribe anyway.

Thursday June 7, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Have you ever had a momentous event change the life of your family? Poet Greg Pardlo’s new memoir, “Air Traffic” is the story of how a family changes after a father loses his job.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Kate Spade built more than a billion-dollar brand. She helped define American fashion, and for many young women their ‘first Kate Spade’ was a rite of passage. Her range and her prices laid a path for others to follow and admire. Millions are mourning Kate Spade’s death this week.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

The number of homeless people in Minnesota is rising according to HUD reports. Last year the state had a 4.5 percent increase to its homeless population despite Department of Human Services giving funding and resources to a campaign to end homelessness by 2020. So what’s going on? Will Minnesota reach its target of zero homeless or can we learn from Iowa which has one of lowest homeless rate in the U.S?

Guests: Cathy ten Broeke, state director to Prevent and End Homelessness; Ehren Stover-Wright, research director, Institute for Community Alliances.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The FCC net neutrality rules expire Monday. This hour you’ll hear an Intelligence Squared debate about the future of the internet. The debate motion is: “Preserve Net Neutrality: All Data is Created Equal.” The debaters in favor are: former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and Mitchell Baker, chairwoman of the Mozilla Foundation. Debaters opposed are Nick Gillespie of Reason.com and former FCC chief economist Michael Katz.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

As the men’s World Cup kicks off, there’s an ugly side to the fun and games. Racism’s long, dark history in Russian soccer.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Israeli Prime Minister is in London, as he continues his attempts to persuade Europe to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Amazon’s fashion challenge; keeping tabs on contract workers; pork farmers react to tariffs; Trump meets with Abe.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

In almost every American city, you can find rows of branded bikes ready for a quick use by anyone. But researches find that’s not always the case.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

“Charm City,” Part 4: The Police Scandal That Shook Baltimore. As the Baltimore Police Department tried to repair its public image, a corruption trial exposed the startling depths of misconduct and delivered a fresh blow to the community’s trust. An elite group of officers — part of a task force created during the peak of zero-tolerance policing — had been stealing from residents for years. This episode includes disturbing language and scenes of graphic violence.

7 p.m. – The World

Women running for their lives from countries where they say authorities refuse to help. Until now, they’ve been able to apply for asylum.

But a new interpretation of immigration law could shut the door on abuse victims.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Actor Nick Offerman is co-starring in the new film Hearts Beat Loud, playing a single father who starts a band with his daughter before she heads off to college. Offerman became well known for his role as Ron Swanson, the macho libertarian on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, for which he received the Television Critics Association Award for individual achievement in Comedy. He also had a part in the film The Founder, and played Karl Weathers in the FX series Fargo.