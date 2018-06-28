What’s on MPR News? 6/28/18

Thursday June 28, 2018

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Justice Kennedy’s retirement.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The Supreme Court says compelling nonunion members to pay union fees is unconstitutional. Joshua Johnson looks at what’s next for public unions, their members & their political agendas.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Last fall, the Star Tribune’s startling look at how vulnerable adults are treated in Minnesota unveiled a broken system. Other reports have come forward. Other agencies have highlighted that the system to file reports of abuse is overwhelmingly back logged. Now, months later, have things changed?

Guests: Chris Serres, reporter with the Star Tribune; Jan Malcolm, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Thread Book Hour: Kerri Miller’s interview with St. Olaf College philosophy professor Gordon Marino, author of “The Existentialist’s Survival Guide: How to Live Authentically in an Inauthentic Age.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

A look at why people are really crossing the U.S. southern border and where they are coming from.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

A warning from Germany’s chancellor that the issue of migration could determine the future of the European Union.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Political disclosure on the internet; the culture and costs of movie passes; all about that IRS postcard-size tax form; are we heading for a recession?

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

With high costs of living and a shrinking middle class, young Americans are finding it harder to achieve the same quality of life as generations before. So, who is to blame?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Justice Anthony Kennedy, often considered the Supreme Court’s ideological center, announced that he would retire this summer. His departure could fundamentally change the direction of the court.

Guests: Adam Liptak, who covers the Supreme Court for The New York Times, and Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a congressional correspondent for The Times.

7 p.m. – The World

A British couple used all their savings in fertility clinics trying to have a baby. They finally got two by using a surrogacy program in Ukraine that, some say, exploits the Ukrainian women who rent out their wombs.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Jonathan Blitzer covers immigration for The New Yorker. He is currently in El Paso where he has been talking to women in detention facilities who have been separated from their children. Despite what officials say, Blitzer says it’s not clear the government knows how to reconnect parents and children who were separated at the border. And he says what looks like chaos in the government’s handling of the crisis is actually part of the administration’s systematic agenda to peel back protection for immigrants.