What’s on MPR News? 6/26/18

Tuesday June 26, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

It’s the first time the CIA has been led by a woman. Gina Haspel has decades of experience. It’s also the first time a president has been so openly dismissive, even contemptuous of our intelligence infrastructure. He didn’t believe it when the CIA and other intelligence agencies said Russia had interfered in American elections. And he criticized outgoing CIA Director John Brennan personally.

So, does that mean for the CIA?

Guest: John Radsan, a law professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and a former asst. counsel at the CIA.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Ten large tech companies did not employ a single black woman in 2016, according to a new report from The Center for Investigative Reporting. Even after “Lean In,” written by Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, toxic masculinity is still pervasive in Silicon Valley, and women are still diverted from STEM careers. Why?

Guests: Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, nonprofit working to close the technology gender gap; Natalia Oberti Noguera, founder and CEO of Pipeline Angels, an organization that advocates for investing in female-run startups and entrepreneurs; Amanda Southworth, 16-year-old founder, director, and programmer at Astra Labs, non-profit software development company that uses technology to solve problems faced by marginalized communities.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

According to Pew Research, 8-in-10 self-identified white evangelical Christians say they voted for Trump. But the recent controversy around migrant families at the border has drawn interesting lines among voters of faith.

Guests: Emma Green, a staff writer at ​The Atlantic, where she covers politics, policy, and religion; Bonnie Kristian,the weekend editor at The Week, author of “A Flexible Faith: Rethinking What it Means to Follow Jesus Today.”

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival: “Families in Crisis at the Border: What is the Impact on Children?” The speakers are clinical social worker Ann Thomas, the CEO of The Children’s Place in Kansas City, and Dr. Colleen Kraft, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The Department of Education offers partial student loan forgiveness to defrauded borrowers, but former students say it’s not enough. And one court in California agrees.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

An historic peace meeting between Ethiopia and Eritrea nearly two decades after the two neighbours fought a bloody conflict.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A new tactic for suing nuisance farms; decision day at the Supreme Court; a Native American veterans memorial.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Ireland has the fastest growing economy in all of Europe, but how could Brexit change that?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Many pregnant women are sidelined at work, passed over for promotions and raises, and fired when they complain. A New York Times investigation finds that pregnancy discrimination is systematic and pervasive inside America’s biggest companies.

Guests: Natalie Kitroeff, who covers the economy for The Times, and Otisha Woolbright, who lost her job at Walmart after asking about maternity leave.

7 p.m. – The World

What to do with an abandoned coal mine? The Wyoming town of Gillette was built on coal. Now with the world moving away from coal, Gillette is retooling.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Why so many people in the middle class are having a hard time staying middle class. Terry Gross talks with journalist Alissa Quart, author of the new book “Squeezed.” Also: Frank Newsome, who sings acapella hymns in a style that’s one of the oldest American music traditions. He’s a former Virginia coal miner who now has black lung disease.