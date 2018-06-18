What’s on MPR News? 6/18/18

Monday June 18, 2018

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The Political Junkie. Ken Rudin previews the week in politics.

9:15 a.m. – What tariffs mean for Americans. Earlier this year President Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum. Now Canada, Mexico and Europe have said they will retaliate. So what does that mean for American businesses and consumers?

Guests: Pradnya (P.J.) Joshi, Politico trade and agriculture editor; Mary Lovely, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

No one thinks taking children away from parents is a good idea, so why is it happening at our southern border? The House Speaker says he’s not comfortable with the administration’s policy. The Democrats call it barbaric. Plans are underway to build tent cities on military bases to move migrant children out of detention centers. How did this happen and why can’t we fix this?

Guests: Priscilla Alvarez, assistant editor, The Atlantic; Michael Miller, local enterprise reporter, The Washington Post; Norma Pimentel, executive director, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11 (Kerri Miller hosts)

It’s June and farmers’ markets are starting to open. But what if you want to grow your own fruit and vegetables? Gardening experts in studio will answer your questions.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Broadcast of a Ground Level event recorded in Grand Rapids: Within Minnesota there are significant regional differences in the way people feel about the direction our state is heading. There are differences in how hopeful we feel, how much confidence we have in our institutions and how confident we feel about the future.

As part of MPR’s Ground Level series we hosted a gathering in Grand Rapids on June 13. It was a community conversation about personal experiences of rural life in the Grand Rapids region, and hopes and concerns for the future. The discussion was facilitated by MPR host Tom Weber.

Guest: Ben Winchester, rural sociologist and U of M research fellow.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

What does masculinity really mean in 2018?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The latest on Minnesota flood damage and reconstruction efforts; kids in cages spark new immigration debate; could an underused addiction treatment save lives?

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Representatives from many U.S. cities will engage in economic speed dating in the next week, hoping to convince foreign companies to move in.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

For a year and a half, President Trump has threatened to crack down on leaks and leakers. The seizure of emails and phone records from a reporter at The New York Times tells a great deal about what that might look like.

Guest: Matt Apuzzo, a reporter for The Times in Washington who had his records subpoenaed during the Obama administration.

7 p.m. – The World

The end of British coal. Donald Trump has put his support behind American coal. Britain built its empire on coal production. But it plans to stop burning coal for electricity by 2025.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

John Prine talks about his life and music. His new album, “The Tree of Forgiveness,” is his first in 13 years. Prine’s first album came out in 1971, when he was just 24 and working as a mailman. Several of those songs became classics, including Angel from Montgomery, Sam Stone and Paradise. His voice has been changed by cancer. In 1996 he had a tumor removed from his neck which effects his throat, tongue, and salivary glands. Five years ago he had surgery for a lung tumor. Despite these setbacks, he’s currently touring and says he prefers his post-surgery voice.