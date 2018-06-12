What’s on MPR News? 6/12/18

Tuesday June 12, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The North Korea summit. Will President Trump and Kim Jong Un be able to achieve the U.S. objective of CVID (Complete, Verifiable, Irreversible De-nuclearization)?

Guests: Sheila Smith, senior fellow for Japan studies at the Council on Foreign Relations; Philip Yun, executive director and COO of Ploughshares Fund.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

After months of talk (and letters) President Trump and Kim Jong Un met this week. This meeting follows a tension-filled G-7 gathering in Quebec, in which Trump sharply criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also instructed representatives to withdraw his signature from the meeting’s communique due to disagreements on trade policy.

The White House says the talks are moving “more quickly than expected.”. But what does a successful summit look like for each country?

Guests: Ken Adelman, former director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and former U.N. Ambassador; Naoko Aoki, research associate, Center for International and Security Studies at Maryland; Evans Revere, senior advisor, Albright Stonebridge Group; senior fellow, The Brookings Institute; Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs writer, The Washington Post.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11 (Kerri Miller hosts)

Melvin Carter campaigned on a platform of $15 an hour minimum wage and bringing police reform to St. Paul. Now that he’s been in office for six months how much has he achieved?

Guests: Melvin Carter, St. Paul mayor.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Economists Tyler Cowen and Amitabh Chandrah speak about the politics, economics and ethics of health care reform. They spoke this spring at the St. Olaf College Institute for Freedom and Community.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

One North Korean defector on the Trump-Kim summit, and what the two leaders are not saying.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

History is being made in Singapore, in terms of the images and optics, but what of substance has taken place?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The latest from Singapore; studying tornadoes by listening; uncertainty after the G-7 summit; prescription medicines and depression.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

When fracking came to a rural community in Pennsylvania, some people saw it as the solution to decades of economic decline. Others, however, were determined to stop it.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

For the first time ever, a sitting president of the United States has met with a North Korean leader. Was the handshake between President Trump and Kim Jong Un a beginning or an end?

Guest: Mark Landler, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, who is reporting on the summit meeting from Singapore.

7 p.m. – The World

Marco Werman turns to people who are deeply affected by relations between the U.S. and North Korea. Hear what the people of South Korea are thinking.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with actor Ethan Hawke and director Paul Shrader. Their new film, “First Reformed,” is about a protestant minister in turmoil. Schrader discusses why it was time for him to write a spiritual film. It’s been compared to Schrader’s “Taxi Driver.”