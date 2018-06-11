What’s on MPR News? 6/11/18

Monday June 11, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Ken Rudin will join host Kerri Miller to talk about the week’s political news.

9:20 a.m. – President Trump has been on a pardon spree. Here are just a few of the people Trump has pardoned in the past year: conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, convicted of campaign contribution fraud; Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, accused of contempt of court, former Navy sailor Kristian Mark Saucier, convicted of unauthorized retention of national defense information; I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, former adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, who was found guilty of obstruction of justice, perjury and lying to the FBI. Trump is expected to pardon many more.

Guests: Samuel Morison, Former staff attorney at the office of the pardon attorney. Criminal defense attorney in D.C.; JaneAnne Murray, Professor of Practice, UMN School of Law, who helped lead the Clemency Project in 2014.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The EPA is in the news a lot. But it’s rarely about the environment. The agency’s administrator is championed by conservatives who say the left is out to thwart his reforms. What is going on with Scott Pruitt and the agency he runs?

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Depression does not discriminate. Reports have said that depression diagnosis is rampant in Minnesota. What do people need to know about prevalent this disease is and what to do when symptoms appear?

Guests: Kathryn Cullen, Associate Professor and Division Chief, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Minnesota.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Avik Roy presents a conservative plan to replace Obamacare, provide universal coverage and ensure financial stability in the health care system. Avik Roy is president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity in Austin, Texas. He’s written “The Competition Prescription” and “Transcending Obamacare.” Roy has been a health care adviser to Marco Rubio, Rick Perry and Mitt Romney. He spoke recently at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

TBA

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Trump torch’s America’s oldest allies in advance of a meeting with North Korea’s leader.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The daily life in North Korea; the Trump-Kim meeting; flash floods and climate change.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Net Neutrality is set to end on Monday. So what’s next? A conversation with the FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

While on his way to the historic summit meeting with Kim Jong-un of North Korea, President Trump isolated himself from other world leaders by refusing to endorse a joint statement of the Group of 7 nations, which had just met in Canada. Why is the president picking fights with America’s closest allies and embracing its longtime opponents?

Guest: Mark Landler, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, who is reporting from Singapore on the talks between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim.

7 p.m. – The World

Fighting forced marriage. A girl is at airport security with her parents. They’re flying her out of the country, and into a forced marriage. An activist has advice for her: Hide a spoon in your underwear, to set off the metal detectors.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

New York Times science columnist Carl Zimmer. He is the author of the new book, She Has Her Mother’s Laugh: The Power, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity. He writes the Matter column for the Times. He won the Online Journalism Award in 2017 for his series of articles in which he explored his genome. He is the author of 13 books including, A Planet of Viruses.