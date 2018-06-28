Arts & Culture

Twitter fight ends with an old-school solution

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 28, 2018
Har Mar Superstar in The Current studio. Nate Ryan | MPR News

It had all the makings of a typical Twitter fight that solves nothing, two people in an us-against-them world exercising their fingers. But something unique happened in the confrontation between music producer Erick Anderson (Afrokeys) and Sean Tillmann, known as Har Mar Superstar: they worked it out.

Har Mar Superstar is on a Sam Cooke tour, something Anderson objected to because he sees it as another white musician appropriating black culture for personal gain.

And he let him know it earlier this month.

And so and so forth for 10 days and so very Twitter.

Then the two went old school. They met face to face.

