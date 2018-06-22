The woman with her head stuck in a tailpipe represents

Kaitlyn Strom’s 15 minutes of fame is stretching into its 16th minute and beyond.

Strom is the Litchfield, Minn., woman who wondered if her head would fit into the tailpipe of a pickup truck at a country music festival in Winsted, Minn.

It did.

And now she’s Minnesota’s representative to late night comedy shows, making her appearance last night on Jimmy Kimmel’s program.