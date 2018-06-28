The people among us who make you want to be a better person

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness, courtesy of KARE 11.

Natalie Schuneman took her son, Landon, 8, to the Under Armour store in Albertville, Minn., on Monday to buy his first pair of shoes since he stopped wearing corrective equipment because of a club foot.

She found the equipment had stunted the growth of a foot so that she’d need to be buying two pairs of shoes for him for the foreseeable future.

“I said, ‘How about you buy the (size) three, I’ll buy the (size) six.’ He gets to go home with the pair that he wants. Why not make him happy?” the store manager said.

“It just makes you feel good,” Landon’s mom said. “It makes you want to be a better person.”