The new Americans

Stopping in at a naturalization ceremony is like filling up the car with gas; it can reinvigorate a tank low on patriotism and pride.

I was on the road this week (working on a future post) so I couldn’t stop in at Landmark Center in St. Paul for the latest one on Wednesday, nor be at the Blue Earth County Government Center this morning for the next one.

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel had us covered .

“Please welcome your new American citizens.”

Great idea. We should have a picnic and a parade.

