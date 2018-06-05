The balloon civil war

While we’re aware that people will read more into this than is necessary (thanks, internet!), we will pass this along anyway in the acknowledgment that the last days of school, on perfect June days, when the grades are already in, it’s great to be a kid in Austin, Minn.
Today was the 10th annual Balloon Civil War reenactment at Ellis. #AustinIsEnrichment
Posted by Austin Public Schools on Tuesday, June 5, 2018
It’s a tradition in its tenth year at the Ellis Middle School.
Social studies teacher Tom Compton uses the event to teach the kids why the tactics used in the Civil War resulted in so many deaths.
Tomorrow is the last day of school in Austin.
