Some drivers are slow learners

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 26, 2018
Oh, let he who has not fit the entire contents of a small office into the back of a too-small pickup truck cast the first stone.

Massachusetts State Police

The Massachusetts State Police stopped the driver on an interstate last Wednesday.

Dangerous? Sure. And yet you’ve got to admire the pluck.

Massachusetts State Police

Yesterday, the same driver was stopped by the Chicopee, Mass., Police Department for impersonating a tree on wheels.

Chicopee Police Department