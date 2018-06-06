Minnesota 6-year-old who didn’t think he had friends finds out he does

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Easton Partridge, the son of Brian and Amanda Partridge of Chisago Lakes, Minn., has a sensory processing disorder, they said on Facebook.

“This year he started kindergarten and it has been very difficult,” they said. “For his 6th birthday he didn’t have any friends he wanted to invite to his party. ‘They don’t like me,’ he said. It broke my heart.”

Easton’s story made its way to Laura Greene and Jessica Keeney.

They know people — “friends” of Easton you might say now because they showed up to give him a proper sixth birthday as a surprise on Tuesday.

Gallery View full gallery

Happy birthday, kid! We’ll get you a ride in an airplane for your seventh.

(h/t: Patrick Collins)