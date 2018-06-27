Arts & Culture

Singing concessions? More, please

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 27, 2018
Democratic big-shot congressman Joe Crowley lost a primary to upstart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, and there are 10 million places to read analysis about it from people who are just guessing.

But…

Can we please let this aspect of last night catch on? Politicians should always concede by playing Springsteen.