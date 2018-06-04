Arts & Culture

Settling old scores on the obituary page

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 4, 2018
Generally speaking, settling scores in an obituary rarely makes anyone look good. But, according to this obituary in the Redwood Falls Gazette, maybe Gina and Jay have been waiting a long time to exact their revenge. Maybe they feel better about things now.

But I doubt it.

Not surprisingly, nobody has offered any condolences to the woman’s surviving kin.

(h/t: Mike Worcester)