S.D. legislator apologizes for racist view

In the category of attempts to apologize for your racism, a South Dakota legislator has provided a perfect example of trying to make the obvious go away.

State Rep. Michael Clark, a Hartford, S.D., Republican, posted on Facebook in the wake of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling on religious-based objections to doing business with LGBT customers that businesses should also be allowed to refuse to do business with people based on their race.

“If he wants to turn them away based on his color, then that [sic] his choice,” Clark said in answer to a question.

The Argus Leader pointed out that it would be illegal.

Others noted it’s racist.

Clark has now apologized for whatever it was, the Argus Leader says.

“The comments I made were very racist. I would like to apologize for those comments. Businesses should not be able to discriminate solely based on race, sex, national origin, age, or handicap.”

“My comments were made in haste, with the belief that businesses should be able to operate with fewer constraints of a heavy-handed government,” he wrote. “Of course, I was wrong, all business should serve everyone, equally.”