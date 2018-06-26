Rosalie Vascellaro, one half of ‘The Grannies’, dies at 94.

Rosalie Vascellaro’s and Doris Rosen’s ongoing bit on WCCO a few years ago was the sort of thing that made you want to call your mom.

Rosalie, the mother of anchor Frank Vascellaro, and Doris, sports icon Mark Rosen’s mom, were about as delightful as local TV is capable of getting while covering popular culture.

They won a regional Emmy for “The Grannies,” videos of which are nearly impossible to find on the internet (the Strib has some from a CJ interview and an interview with Doris here).

Doris died in September 2013. Rosalie died Saturday after a brief illness, the Star Tribune reports. She was 94.

Frank Vascellaro's mother, Rosalie, who was known affectionately as "Mama V.," died over the weekend at the age of 94. Posted by WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota on Monday, June 25, 2018

Here’s Rosalie’s obituary: