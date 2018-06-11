Pitcher strikes out his friend, delays championship celebration for a hug

It was a heck of a moment for the kids of Mounds View who defeated Totino-Grace in the Class 4A, Section 5 final last week when Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out Totino-Grace’s Jack Kocon to end the game, preserving a 17-to-10 win.
Which, naturally, sent pitcher Koehn to sprint toward home and into the arms of…
… the guy he just struck out — Kocon.
“We are very close friends,” Koehn told Bring Me The News. “I knew him from all the way back when we were 13. We were on the same little league team. It was tough when we went to separate schools but we kept in touch.”
