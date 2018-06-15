One more road trip with a son for dad with Alzheimer’s

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness.

Father’s Day is particularly poignant when your dad is slipping away into the fog of Alzheimer’s. So Matt Lea surprised dad with a trip to Omaha, Neb., while the two can still go.

They’re going to watch the team his father was once pitched for play in the College World Series.

Surprised my dad today to tell him I’m taking him to Omaha to watch @HailStateBB play. His Alzheimer’s is setting in fast but I know he’s going to have a blast this weekend. Hail State!!! pic.twitter.com/NTtAxcxxIj — Matt Lea (@tigr2ndbase) June 14, 2018

They hit the road on Thursday.

We’re off. Thanks for all the support. I’ve had many people reach out about paying for our meals, hotel, etc. I’m very grateful for that but if you’re willing to do that, just make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s fund. I’ll try to keep this journey updated as we go. pic.twitter.com/9MdBZU4127 — Matt Lea (@tigr2ndbase) June 14, 2018

Naturally, the story has zipped around the intertubes now that we’re anxious to move on from raccoons. The media wants as much as they can get of Matt and his father, bombarding them with requests for interviews.

Maybe later, Matt says, right now his time is reserved for his dad.