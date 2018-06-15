Sports

One more road trip with a son for dad with Alzheimer’s

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 15, 2018
Here’s your daily dose of sweetness.

Father’s Day is particularly poignant when your dad is slipping away into the fog of Alzheimer’s. So Matt Lea surprised dad with a trip to Omaha, Neb., while the two can still go.

They’re going to watch the team his father was once pitched for play in the College World Series.

They hit the road on Thursday.

Naturally, the story has zipped around the intertubes now that we’re anxious to move on from raccoons. The media wants as much as they can get of Matt and his father, bombarding them with requests for interviews.

Maybe later, Matt says, right now his time is reserved for his dad.