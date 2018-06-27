No Fourth of July fireworks for you, St. Paul

One of the best parts about adopting Minnesota and St. Paul when we came here 26 years ago was the Fourth of July Taste of Minnesota fireworks over the Minnesota Capitol.

The great lawn was packed with people. The scene could not have been more Minnesotan. More American. More perfect.

The Taste became a tacky carnival, moved to Harriet Island, where it died from its own irrelevance.

On Wednesday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter officially drove a stake through what was left of the holiday in his city.

Fireworks on the 4th of July have long been an Independence Day tradition in our city as a way to commemorate the… Posted by Mayor Melvin Carter on Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Visit St. Paul lists a grand total of five things to do on the 4th of July in the city. One of them is “get outside.”