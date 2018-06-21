It’s the longest day of the year. Let’s burn a piano

The summer solstice provides us with another opportunity to consider the half-full/half-empty nature of the cosmos.

If you’re like a lot of people around these parts, the only thing that helps get through the dark says of December is that at its darkest — the winter solstice — we take comfort in recognizing that the days will then get longer.

So what do we take from today, the longest day of the year, the day on which begin the trip to our darkest hours?

Not cheery enough for you?

OK, fine. There’s this. As far as we know, the annual summer solstice will occur right on schedule today as marked by the Roxbury Tavern in central Wisconsin, where tradition dictates that an old piano be burned, adorned with a turkey in tin foil, to make it all legal like.