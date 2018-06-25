‘In lieu of flowers, tune up your car, check the oil…’

Brandon Truhlicka, of Fargo, N.D., apparently took his own life last Thursday and his family wasn’t afraid to talk about it, penning an obituary that appeared in area papers Monday.

This is the story of Brandon James Truhlicka. Brandon was born December 30, 1992 in Fargo, ND to Jennifer Glassmaker and James (Jim) Truhlicka Jr. He lost his battle with depression on June 21, 2018.

In 2010, Brandon met his future wife Erica Bahls. The two were high school sweethearts and were married in October 2016. Erica is due with their first child, January 2019.

Besides his love for Erica, Brandon loved Mustangs, drinking Coca-Cola, plain pieces of bread, Alice in Chains and was an active member of the FM Stangs.

Brandon loved with his whole heart and everyone around him could feel that love. Those close to him will remember Brandon for his impressive story-telling skills, his love for cars, his crazy shoe fetish and his prankster personality. He had reshaped many lives and had taught his closest friends life lessons they will remember and cherish for years to come:

“He taught me how to drive his mustang and at the prom I got to drive his truck!”

“Brandon demonstrated how to be original, to never fear the unexpected and unknown. He also advised me how to take risks, like buying two mustangs! But, the ultimate thing he taught me was that we need to admire the small things in life and never take them for granted.”

“To provide the rookies a break, knowledge comes with experience and time.”

“How fun life can be with beloved friends.”

“Brandon showed me how to work hard for what you want and to love fiercely. To keep your friends close and life is too short to worry about what tomorrow holds (So worry about today because tomorrow isn’t promised.).”

Brandon is survived by his wife Erica Truhlicka (Bahls); parents Jennifer Glassmaker (Allan Horbach), St. Paul, MN, James Truhlicka Jr, Fargo; Eric Glassmaker, Lino Lake, MN; Grandparents, Lynette and Edward Sweeney, Fargo and Doris and James Truhlicka Sr; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Duane Luptak and Esther Schmidt.

In lieu of flowers, tune up your car, check the oil, take it out with some friends and talk about life. Stop and appreciate your loved ones and remind them how important they are.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The viewing is on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 5-7 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at West Funeral Home 321 Sheyenne St, West Fargo, ND. The funeral is Thursday, June 28, 2018, 3:00 PM at Lutheran Church of the Cross 1402 16th St E, West Fargo, ND.