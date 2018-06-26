Grumpy’s bar goes down swinging

There’s not much need for marketing niceties once you’re being forced out of business, so Grumpy’s Bar didn’t provide any in its official announcement that it will close its downtown location at 11th and South Washington in Minneapolis because the city, apparently, doesn’t yet have enough rectangular, incredibly dull, unimaginatively designed luxury condo and apartment buildings.

In a Facebook post today, Grumpy’s blamed food trucks, property taxes, old buildings and people from the suburbs.

Warning: Obscenity follows.