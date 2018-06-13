Greenbush, Minn.? That’s a robot town

There’s no shortage of odes to the ability of athletes and high school sports teams to be the center and glue of a small town.

But what if someone paid similar attention to the brainpower — in this case the high school robotics competition and its ability to capture the hearts of that small town?

Someone has. In Greenbush in far northwestern Minnesota, population 719.

In a profile in the Star Tribune in April, the Star Tribune’s John Reinan said the kids are “Hoosiers with robots,” a reference to the movie of an Indiana small town high school team that won a state championship.

Meh. Greenbush has two of those, winning one in 2016, finishing second last year, and winning the second last month.

(h/t: Michael Knutson)