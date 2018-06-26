Firefighters deliver pizza after driver is hurt

Those short 30-second “kickers” on NPR’s Morning Edition occasionally send us off in search of more of the story than the NPR hosts have time to tell, and today’s anecdote of a fire department in upstate New York is clearly one of those times.
Members of the Henrietta Fire Department responded to an accident on Saturday in which a pizza delivery person was hurt and taken away from the scene by ambulance.
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started several blogs, and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories.