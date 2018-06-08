Fargo tries to set jam-session record

At last check, they’re still jamming in Fargo where they’re trying to break the record for the world’s longest jam session.

Check out Fargo's record breaking Open Jam here LIVE. All musicians welcome! Make music, meet other cool people, and be part of Fargo history. We are open for the next 65 hours. Posted by Front Street Taproom on Friday, June 8, 2018

The 72-hour session started at midnight at the cellar beneath the Front Street taproom and will continue — maybe — until Sunday night.

There are rules for this sort of thing:

Minimum of 2 Live Performers at All Times

No More than 30 Seconds Between Songs

No Song May be Repeated Within 4 Hours

A Spirit of Openness and Inclusion Must be Maintained

The jam session is culminating “We Play in Fargo” celebrating music in the city.