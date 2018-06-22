Arts & Culture

Driving in cars, singing Beatles songs, and waiting for this moment to arrive

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 22, 2018
We’re dipping into the “Because It’s Friday, That’s Why” file to end the NewsCut week on a high note. Literally.

As ugly as the world can be, there’s still beauty in the fact the very idea of driving around in a car with Paul McCartney, singing Beatles songs can still move people to tears.

This is quite extraordinary.