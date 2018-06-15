Politics

Anti-Trump cartoons gets an editorial cartoonist fired

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jun 15, 2018
0

Is this editorial cartoon over the top?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette must think so. It’s fired the editorial cartoonist who drew it after a prolonged dispute over Rob Rogers’ anti-Trump editorial cartoons it refused to publish.

His bosses spiked six cartoons in May and June, according to TribLive.com. The Columbia Journalism Review says 19 Rogers cartoons were killed since early spring.

His colleagues are not happy.

CNN’s Jake Tapper suggests the fix was in.

“This is precisely the time when the constitutionally-protected free press — including critics like Rob Rogers — should be celebrated and supported,” the mayor of Pittsburgh said in a statement. “This decision, just one day after the President of the United States said the news media is ‘Our Country’s biggest enemy.’ sets a low standard in the 232-year history of the newspaper.”

“There was never a problem before but with the new order of the Post-Gazette editorial pages, it seems that those who do not follow the pro-Trump, pro-conservative orthodoxy of the publisher and editorial director are of no use,” the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh said.