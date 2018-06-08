A Stanley Cup, a son, and a dad’s long goodbye

Professional sports provides a distraction from life’s realities, but the athletic force field is no match for a scourge like Alzheimer’s.

T. J. Oshe — he played his high school hockey by moving to his parents’ native Warroad, Minn., when they divorced — won a Stanley Cup last night with the Washington Capitals.

With the game over, real life returned quickly.

Tim Oshie was diagnosed in 2012. He’s only 56.

“To have him here is amazing,” Oshie, the younger, said. “He doesn’t travel very well. I’ve been trying to find a good way to get home out all playoffs. It was kind of the perfect storm to get him in with my aunt and sister from Seattle.”

Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018

(h/t: Paul Tosto)