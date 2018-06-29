1,000 Words: The daily paper

“I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow!”
– Chase Cook, reporter, The Capital Gazette
Read this thread from MPR hero Jon Collins:
2) If you want media that perfectly reflects your worldview & ideology, excluding all else, you don't want journalism, you want propaganda
— Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) June 29, 2018
4) On "the media”: world of difference between CNN talking heads & local reporter at water board meeting. One is there for public good. (Update: if you look for more depth, you will be better served.)
— Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) June 29, 2018
6) Unless you're part of the .1%, being a reporter is relatively low pay, low-glamour, long hours. Think before you spew abuse. (Update: for leftists who think you are exempt, you are wrong. Think before you spew rhetoric that demonizes fair journalism).
— Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) June 29, 2018
8) Please criticize reporting & respectfully say what was missed. Sometimes people mess up. Journalistic practices aren't perfect. (Update: still true. We want to do good work! But you have to talk to us (and yes, we have to earn your trust, but let's talk!)
— Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) June 29, 2018
(All new): You can't have democracy without a free press. Journalists, not "the media," exist to hold authority to account. They are there for the public, despite what people in power say.
— Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) June 29, 2018
In the last week, I've tried to do my work as reporters were called out by everyone from activists at a rally to the Minneapolis City Council president to the family of a man killed by police. Treating journalists like the enemy is not something just the president is doing.
— Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) June 29, 2018
