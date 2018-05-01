Zipper merge didn’t work? Try ‘rock, paper, scissors’

The difference between drivers in Houston and those in the Twin Cities appears to be the fingers that are used.

Marco Sanchez, a Texan, was faced with a driver who wanted to merge into his lane.

“He was on the side on the right and I saw him way in the back. No one wanted to let him go by so I didn’t find that OK for people to deny him to go in,” Sanchez tells a Houston TV station. “They didn’t want to let him go and he got next to me so I just thought about pulling out my phone and having a little fun. I just started to record and challenged him to a paper-rock-scissors game.”

Follow me on INSTAGRAM for more funny videos! @thiskid300Stuck in Houston traffic like always! 🙄 And this guy wanted to get in front of me! And I wasn’t gonna have it TODAY….with out challenging him on a game of Paper-Rock-Sciccors 😂😂😂😂 Respect to Josh Argento For being an awesome person!! 😂👏🏻👏🏻😭 #HoustonTraffic #HoustoniansAreCrazyDrivers #Challenge #PaperRockSciccorsChallenge #Lol #HavingFun #MakingTheBestOutofEverything #SubaruOfClearLake Posted by Marco Sanchez on Saturday, April 28, 2018

Sanchez says he’s looking for a rematch.