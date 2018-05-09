Woman gets the job by literally standing out from the crowd

Now that commencement season is well underway, the find-a-job era begins in earnest.

The days of just throwing a resume in the mail are over, of course. You’ve got to be creative to stand out.

Like this:

Jade Delaney wanted a job as an advertising copywriter, so she dressed up as “fearless girl” after sending a note to a British ad agency to let them know she’d be coming.

“I’m advertising myself as a determined young creative looking for a placement,” she said in her email. “Know the power of women in advertising. I can make a difference.”

She got the job on a one-month trial basis.