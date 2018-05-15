Wis. school, police provide a lesson in handling senior class pranks

Senior class prank season tests the patience of the adults in the room and the adults of Cumberland, Wis., have passed the test. Kids will be kids and it’s not a time to go to DEFCON 1.

Four high school seniors hauled half a car to the school, taped black plastic to the brick wall and made it look as though the car had crashed through the school near the principal’s office.

We know from experience that some schools would chase down the offenders, expel them, and deny them the opportunity to graduate.

Not in Cumberland.

“What they did was really creative,” police chief Rick Rieper said chuckling as he talked to the Eau Claire Leader Telegram.

The school district couldn’t have been more proud of its kids.

Graduation week… Nice work seniors! You had everyone a little nervous this morning! The police department is saying… Posted by Cumberland School District on Monday, May 14, 2018

It took only seven minutes to set the scene up, the paper said.

Konur Pasko, one of the students involved in pulling off the prank, said the idea grew from an evening talk with his dad, Jon Pasko, the technology education teacher in Cumberland schools. A friend of the younger Pasko had purchased an old car and then sold it for $200 on Friday after it was discovered to have severe front suspension problems. “We have this junk car. Now what are we going to do with it?” Konur Pasko said. The Paskos then came up with the idea to use that vehicle as part of a senior class prank. During the weekend, Konur Pasko and three fellow seniors — Cody Paul, Adrian Warner and Jacob Woodley — gutted the engine and removed the car’s front seats, panels, wiring and other parts bit by bit, and then cut off the remaining front portion. They gathered bricks at Konur Pasko’s grandpa’s house and then loaded the car onto a trailer. Precisely at midnight, they arrived at the school, quickly attached the car to a stone bench against a wall, stretched black tape and plastic, and scattered bricks. Seven minutes later, they left the scene.

No damage was done to the school, whose principal said the prank was in the spirit of fun.

“If this is the worst thing our kids are going to do, then we’re really lucky,” he said.