Who gets to say the ‘N word’? Not you, white lady

Pulitzer Prize-winner Kendrick Lamar has made clear who gets to say the “N word” at his concerts. Not you, white lady in Alabama.

Lamar invited a woman on stage to rap M.A.A.D City with him, a piece of art with several uses of the “N word”, so many that it’s pretty hard to rap it without saying it, and that was Lamar’s point. He likely knew exactly what he was doing. How could he not?

She didn’t self-censor, the crowd turned on her , and Lamar stopped the concert, the BBC reports.

Warning: You may find this offensive.

Kendrick Lamar brought a white fan on stage to rap "m.A.A.d City"….and then she dropped the n-word 🤐 pic.twitter.com/JeMaI0UsBv — MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) May 21, 2018

Publicity stunt or social commentary?

His reps did not respond to Newsweek’s request for comment.