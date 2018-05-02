What’s on MPR News today? 5/2/18

Wednesday May 2, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Ronny Jackson loses a presidential gig; the end of U.S. ground combat in Iraq; States sue to keep emissions standards; and it’s the 50th anniversary of “Hair.”

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Bill Cosby was just found guilty of three counts of sexual assault against Andrea Constand, a woman he mentored. Does that mean we can’t enjoy watching reruns of the Cosby Show or I Spy anymore? Is it possible to still consume the art of people who have been accused of bad behavior?

Guests: Alyssa Rosenberg, opinion writer covering pop culture for the Washington Post; Claire Dederer, writer, author of “Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Jake Tapper spends his days bringing attention to some of the biggest political headlines. But Tapper has Washington intrigue on the brain, even when he’s not on-air. His first novel, “The Hellfire Club,” is a political thriller that takes place during the days when Sen. Joe McCarthy was carrying out his Communist “witch hunt.” Tapper talks about the inspiration for his foray into fiction, his background as a political cartoonist and which recent news stories have captured his full attention.

Guest: Jake Tapper, anchor and chief Washington correspondent, CNN.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Mike Edgerly, MPR’s executive editor, sat down with Pulitzer-prize winning journalist David Fahrenthold. Fahrenthold writes for the Washington Post and won a Pulitzer for his reporting on President Donald Trump.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Minnesota native and three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. He was back home this week and spoke Monday at the Economic Club of Minnesota about the accelerating pace of change. He thinks the solution to our partisan political problems is to create what he calls “Mother Nature’s Political Party.” We need to build resilience in the way nature would, get “radically entrepreneurial” and tax the “bads” not the “goods.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Eight migrant children are handed over to human traffickers. Now the Department of Health and Human Services says it has also lost track of 1,500 unaccompanied minors. Inside the system that let this happen.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

What’s the truth about civilian deaths in the battle for Mosul?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Facebook turns to dating; the mass graves of Rwanda; and a new poll of teachers.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Amidst mounting trading tensions, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is leading a delegation to Beijing for negotiations. What is this visit likely to accomplish?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

A New York City taxi driver, Nicanor Ochisor, took his own life in March. His family says he grew increasingly hopeless as ride-hailing services like Uber took over the industry. Mr. Ochisor’s suicide is one of several in recent months that have called attention to the economic straits of professional drivers. Guest: Nicolae Hent, who has been a taxi driver in New York City for three decades and was a friend of Mr. Ochisor.

7 p.m. – The World

Khalida Popal first discovered the limits of her freedom in Afghanistan when she and a group of girls were harassed for playing soccer. She gets the ball back, and more.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Pulitzer Prize winning author Jon Meacham talks with Dave about understanding the present moment in American politics and life by looking at the past. He’ll share examples of times when the partisan divide was bad but people unified for the common good. Meacham’s new book is “The Soul of America: The Battle For our Better Angels.”