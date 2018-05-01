What’s on MPR News today? 5/1/18

Tuesday May 1, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Israel says Iran lied on nuke deal; the impact of steel tariffs; a look at the Minnesota House’s tax bill; Jon Meacham on the soul of America.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

A man is accused of a horrible, violent crime in Toronto. Officers say he ran down ten people with a van. Then he threatened an officer with what he claimed was a gun in a standoff.

As this video breakdown in the New York Times demonstrates, Constable Ken Lam was able to arrest the man without firing a single shot.

Is he just demonstrating what police are doing? Or should be doing?

Guests: David Thomas, associate professor of forensic psychology at Florida Gulf Coast University. Former Gainesville police officer; Yasmeen Krameddine, director of research and development at Pro Training, an organization that provides mental health training for police and security professionals.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

How safe is the water where you live? Studies suggest there’s a one-in-four chance it’s either unsafe or improperly monitored. In Flint, Mich., officials say its water is now safe to drink, but many residents remain deeply skeptical. And in other parts of the country the situation is worse.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Scientists can have a difficult time communicating their research and science literacy is down among Americans. Two guests will join host Kerri Miller to address these issues.

Guests: Peter Doherty is a laureate professor of microbiology and immunology, University of Melbourne;Juli Trtanj,the director of NOAA’s National Integrated Heat Health Information System program.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A live Westminster Town Hall Forum featuring Steve Schmidt, former adviser to President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. “A Candid Look at Today’s Headlines.” He’s founder of the Center for Political Communication at the University of Delaware.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Are mega mergers and 5G on the horizon? The Time Warner AT&T trial comes to a close and T-Mobile and Sprint take their second run at a merger. What could that mean for consumer’s pocketbooks?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Preparing for wildfire season; Part two of Puerto Rico blackout.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

More than 3,500 companies have submitted applications to be exempted from the steel and aluminum tariffs. Many of those companies get raw materials from overseas. What’s next for these American companies?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

The New York Times has obtained the list of questions that Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel looking into Russia’s election interference, wants to ask President Trump. The wide-ranging queries offer a rare view into an investigation that has been shrouded in secrecy. Guest: Michael S. Schmidt, who has been covering the Russia investigation for The Times.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry talks with comic Michelle Wolf about her performance Saturday night at the White House Correspondents Dinner. We’ll hear what Wolf has to say about her Sarah Sanders jokes and the explosive reaction to them. And we’ll talk about the comedy she does on her own turf.