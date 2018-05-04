What’s on MPR News? 5/4/18

Friday May 4, 2018

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. Freshly appointed lawyer for President Donald Trump Rudolph Giuliani had a lot to say this week. In an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, the former New York Mayor said the president reimbursed his attorney for a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump. The president also allegedly told his doctor what to write in a note on his health. And Iowa tells doctors and women that abortions are banned after six weeks of pregnancy, a law that is sure to face a court challenge.

Guests: Reid Wilson, national correspondent, The Hill, author of a new book, “Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak“; Sarah Kendzior, journalist, author, “The View From Flyover Country: Dispatches from the Forgotten America“; Jason Rosenbaum, political reporter, St. Louis Public Radio.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. Which of the week’s international stories will have the biggest impact on our lives: the fallout over the Iran nuclear deal, the attempts to head off a trade war between the U.S. and China, or the latest deadly attack in Kabul that left dozens dead?

Guests: David Rennie, Washington bureau chief, The Economist; Jennifer Williams, deputy foreign editor, Vox; Kelly-Kate Pease, professor of international relations, Webster University-St. Louis.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

The week in politics. First up: The race to be Minnesota’s next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state’s political conventions will meet in early June –the Republicans in Duluth, the DFLers in Rochester — to endorse a candidate. In advance of those conventions, we’re talking with the leading candidates.

Today: DFL state representative Erin Murphy.

Then: Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, will talk about the Republican tax bill rolled out this week. Sen. Chamberlain is the chair of the Senate tax committee.

And finally: MPR reporters Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst join the program for a look back at a busy week at the Minnesota Capitol.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The Thread Book Hour: Kerri Miller interviews Terese Mailhot about a coming of age story, and Euan Kerr interviews local author Carter Meland about his latest book, “Stories for a Lost Child.”

1 p.m. – Science Friday

NASA’s New Horizons mission turned Pluto from a distant dot to a complex and beautiful world. This hour features the story of how that almost didn’t happen and why scientists want to go back. Plus, galaxies upon galaxies: we’ll reveal the gravitational lenses SciFri listeners found, hunting through pictures of deep space.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; Trump addresses the NRA; Podcast: Conversations with People Who Hate Me.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The U.S. delegation will conclude trade talks with the Chinese officials tomorrow. What’s next for both countries?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

An investigator was on the verge of retirement, having never completed his decades-long mission to catch the Golden State Killer. Then he had an idea: Upload DNA evidence to a genealogy website. Guest: Paul Holes, who helped to crack the case.

7 p.m. – The World

What Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Yoda can tell us about waging war.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

The new National Memorial for Peace & Justice in Montgomery, Alabama honors the victims of lynching. This hour focuses on the history of lynching, including the grotesque picture postcards sold as lynching mementos. Contributor Mat Johnson tells us how his great-grandfather escaped being lynched.