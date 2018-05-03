What’s on MPR News? 5/3/18

Thursday May 3, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

David Folkenflik on media transparency; Wade Goodwyn on the NRA convention in Dallas; the new Trump legal team.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Two guests will discuss the challenges facing Christians schools in a modern world.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Why do we live where we live? The Fair Housing Act of 1968 was designed to help integrate neighborhoods across the nation. Fifty years later, most major cities are still made up of segregated pockets. The podcast “We Live Here,” from PRX and St. Louis Public Radio, explores how race and class play into which neighborhoods people wind up in.

Guests: Kameel Stanley, co-producer and host of the podcast “We Live Here”; Tim Lloyd, co-producer and host; Sheryll Cashin, professor of law at Georgetown University; former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and adviser to the Clinton administration; author of “Place, Not Race: A New Vision of Opportunity in America” and “Loving: Interracial Intimacy in America and the Threat to White Supremacy.”

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Now that the snow has disappeared how do we get our gardens in shape for spring.

Guest: Julie Weisenhorn, Extension Educator and Associate Extension Professor University of Minnesota Department of Horticultural Science.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

What kind of health care system should the U.S. adopt? Two leading scholars of health care policy, values and ethics, spoke recently in Northfield at the St. Olaf College Institute for Freedom and Community: Joan Tronto of the University of Minnesota (author of “Caring Democracy: Markets, Equality and Justice“) and David Craig of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (author of “Health Care as a Social Good: Religious Values and American Democracy.”)

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

A North Korean defector on the peace talks between the Koreas and the discussion that’s left out. Activist Yeonmi Park says South Korea and the West are ignoring human rights in the hopes of getting a peace deal with Kim Jong Un.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

TBA

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

While some cities in the U.S. have recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, others are still in limbo. A look at the areas where people feel forgotten by the rest of America.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

Why interior designers from India fly 30 hours to stand in a North Carolina showroom.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

British singer Tracey Thorn has a new solo album. She’s formerly of the duo, Everything but the Girl, which she formed with her husband, Ben Watt. We’ll talk with her about motherhood, midlife, performing and feminism. She’s also a columnist for the British political magazine The New Statesman.