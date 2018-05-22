What’s on MPR News? 5/22/18

Tuesday May 22, 2018

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The latest jobs report has unemployment at 3.9 percent, the lowest rate since 2000. New college grads are leaving school with better job prospects than workers have had in almost two decades. So what advice should graduates keep in mind as they start in on their careers?

Guests: Caroline Kitchener, associate editor at The Atlantic and author of “Post Grad: Five Women and Their First Year Out of College”; Georgene Huang, CEO and co-founder of fairygodboss.com.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

When did our schools stop feeling like a safe place for our kids? Since Sandy Hook in 2012, almost 200 school shootings have resulted in an injury or death. Some are now calling for a school boycott. Parents & students are right to be worried but how real are the risks?

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Host Tom Weber looks back at his bus ride from Duluth, Minn. where three black men were lynched in 1920 to Montgomery, Ala. for the opening of a memorial to honor the thousands of African-American men, women and children that were lynched in America.

Guests: Kiara Boone, deputy program manager, Equal Justice Initiative; Carl Crawford, Human Rights at City Hall, Duluth.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

National security expert Graham Allison and former Vice President Walter Mondale discuss the U.S.-China relationship. Allison believes China (the rising and rival power) and the U.S. (the dominant power) are on a collision course for war, unless both parties take difficult but important diplomatic actions to prevent it. Allison is author of “Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The story of a father swept up in immigration detention shows us that citizenship isn’t always as easy to prove as it appears.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

TBA

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Compared with people who entered the job market at the height of the financial crisis, this year’s college grads have it easy. What happened to the class of 2008?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

Tour the museum of Palestinian memories, a museum tucked away in a refugee camp in Lebanon.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

A feminist journey through the science and culture of pregnancy. Terry Gross talks with journalist and mother Angela Garbes. In her new book, she writes about research into the effects of alcohol and anti-depressants on the fetus, what the placenta does, what’s really in breast milk, and the anatomy that makes childbirth so difficult and painful.