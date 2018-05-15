What’s on MPR News? 5/15/18

Tuesday May 15, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

When journalists Susan Chira and Catrin Einhorn met with current and former employees of Ford’s Chicago automotive plants, they learned of women who’d experienced everything from men making lewd comments, to men soliciting sex in exchange for promotions, topped off by a union that was mostly missing in action.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Chira about her reporting. Together with Karla Altmayer, a lawyer and co-founder of Chicago-based Healing to Action, they discussed how to change the culture in industries that are male dominated, and workplaces in which women struggle to wield any kind of power.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The race is on to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to a new neighborhood. But at what price? Joshua Johnson explores what happens when Big Tech comes to town.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

The 1-A series “Beyond Mother’s Day” continues – next up – how do we stop working moms from paying a financial penalty for choosing to work and raise a family?

Guests:

Jill Filipovic, author, “The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness;” Ai-jen Poo, Executive Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance; Sari Kerr, senior research scientist, Wellesley College.

11:30 a.m. – Jada Pinkett Smith On Sharing The Secrets Of Motherhood

What does it mean to be a mother in the public eye? It means you have a platform, and a lot of responsibility should you choose to use it.

Guest: Jada Pinkett Smith, actor.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

“Climate Cast Live” recorded at the Fitzgerald Theater. Paul Huttner, host. Guests are Radhika Fox, executive director of the U.S. Water Alliance, Jessica Hellman from the U of M Institute on the Environment, and Mark Seeley, retired University of Minnesota climatologist.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

This year you may not have to go to Las Vegas to bet big on the Super Bowl. As the Supreme Court paves the way for legalized sports betting across the country, Nevada gets company.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

On the 70th anniversary of the expulsion and exodus of Palestinians when the state of Israel was founded: more demonstrations are expected today.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A Fortune 500 company leaves the Twin Cities; a policy agreement over water quality and wild rice is one of many pieces of unfinished business at the State Capitol; the Eden Prairie City Council holds a hearing Tuesday evening on measures calling on gun shops within the city limits to stop selling assault weapons and stop selling to anyone under 21; the Iraq election; Europe on Iran sanctions; a review of Solo: A Star Wars story.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal might seem like old news, but the debate about how to use data is alive and well. How to use data ethically.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Many Israelis see the relocation of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv as a historic milestone for the Jewish state. But for Palestinians, who hope to see the eastern part of Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, it’s a betrayal.

Guests: David M. Halbfinger, the Jerusalem bureau chief of The New York Times, and Declan Walsh, The Times’s Cairo bureau chief, who has been reporting from Gaza this week.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Guest: Michael Pollan, best known for his books about food, but his new book, is about the history of psychedelic drugs, and current experiments with them in therapeutic settings—to treat depression, fear of death, and addiction.