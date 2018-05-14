What’s on MPR News? 5/14/18

Monday May 14, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie provides his weekly conversation.

9:20 — Are American parents over-protective? When journalist and new mother Sara Zaske moved to Germany, she noticed that her new friends had a very different approach to parenting and a big emphasis on teaching their kids self-reliance. She joined Dr. Bobbi Wegner, a clinical psychologist and a lecturer on Child Advocacy at Harvard Graduate School of Education, to talk about how Americans can hover less, and worry less. (Rebroadcast)

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

the humanitarian and military crisis in Syria can be hard to see clearly. But Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple have another way.

Their book ‘Brothers of the Gun‘ combines Crabapple’s illustrations with Hisham’s memoir of the war that’s destroying his country and his former hometown, Raqqa.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

TBA

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

NPR’s John Ydstie interviews two National Book Award non-fiction finalists at Concordia College Moorhead. Part 1: Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge“.

Part 2: Nancy MacLean, author of “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America.” Dunbar is professor of history at Rutgers, MacLean is professor of history at Duke.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

How do we define wealth in this country? How do we build it? And why does the wealth gap persist?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem; a poor people’s campaign rally; North Carolina’s teacher grads.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Companies working on self-driving cars claim they’ll eventually save lives because most accidents are due to human error. But for now, most of these cars still need some human intervention. The road from semi-autonomous cars to fully self-driving cars.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The time and place for a historic meeting between the president of the United States and the leader of North Korea have been set. Does President Trump deserve credit for the diplomatic breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula?

Guest: Nicholas Kristof, a New York Times columnist who writes about human rights and global affairs, and who has repeatedly traveled to North Korea for The Times.

7 p.m. – The World

U.S. allies miss having a dependable partner in Washington. A British journalist says Trump’s chaotic style of diplomacy is confusing America’s longtime friends.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Dave Itrzkoff, a culture reporter for The New York Times, has a new biography, “Robin“, about the brillant comic and actor Robin Williams who died in 2014. He also wrote the NYT obituary for Williams.