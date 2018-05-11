What’s on MPR News? 5/11/18

Friday May 11, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate. A membership drive is underway. Frequent breaks likely.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Friday Roundtable. Three guests offer advice on how to ensure your child is an adventurous eater. Milo Fleming, who was a top three finalist for “Top Chef, Jr.” in January 2018; Ed Fleming, the host of the web series, “Lalo’s Lunchbox,” and Tricia Armstrong, a speech pathologist at Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, where she specializes in working with infants and children with feeding difficulties.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Friday news roundup.

Guests: Eugene Scott, political reporter, The Washington Post; Annie Karni, White House reporter, Politico; Domenico Montanaro, lead political editor, NPR.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

First up: The race to be Minnesota’s next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state’s political conventions will meet in early June –- the Republicans in Duluth, the DFLers in Rochester — to endorse a candidate. In advance of those conventions, we’re talking with the leading candidates. Today: Republican Phillip Parrish, a Navy reservist.

Former President Barack Obama and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder are behind a group called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has focused its efforts on the redrawing of political districts after the 2020 census. The group is getting involved in elections nationwide, including here in Minnesota. Eric Holder joins the program to talk about it.

And finally: MPR reporters Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst join the program for a look back at a busy week at the Minnesota Capitol.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A new Intelligence Squared debate. The motion is: “Negotiations can denuclearize North Korea.” Keynote by Suki Kim. Debaters For: Suzanne DiMaggio and Bonnie Jenkins. Debaters against: Sue Mi Terry and Mira Rapp-Hooper

1 p.m. – Science Friday

Antibiotics are supposed to kill bacteria. But some “super resistant” soil bacteria actually eat antibiotics. Ira Flatow looks at how they do that, and how that hunger could help us in the fight against bad bugs. Plus, the science behind the Kilauea eruption. And how do you build a volcano warning system?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The French and German governments condemn as unacceptable the U.S. move to reimpose sanctions on foreign companies trading with Iran.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; Trump on drug prices; missing John McCain; and the NBA playoffs.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

With the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal, lots of trade relationships are now uncertain. And this uncertainty can be summed up by the story of one particular trade good: the red pistachio.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Black mothers and infants in the United States are far more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their white counterparts. The disparity is tied intrinsically to the lived experience of being a black woman in America.

Guests: Linda Villarosa, a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, and Simone Landrum, a young mother in New Orleans.

7 p.m. – The World

Watching America from China. A professor in Shanghai who studies America is focused on our president. And he says some decisions by the the Trump White House could lead to problems down the road.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

James Forman Jr., talks about his book “Locking up Our Own“, which won a Pulitzer prize last month. It examines the role played by the African-American community and political leaders in creating the era of mass incarceration. He’s the son of James Forman, who headed the civil rights group SNCC, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee.