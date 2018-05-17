This or That

What to do when the volcano down the road explodes

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 17, 2018
Play golf

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Take a selfie from a pickup truck …

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Make a vodka offering to the goddess of fire. She digs the cheap stuff …

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Grab the poodle…

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Roll in the grass to relieve the boredom of it all.

Mario Tama | Getty Images