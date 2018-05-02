Revenge of Minnesota’s lake ice monsters

A little warmer temperature, some gusty winds and voila! We get one of the most entertaining weather events of the year: the march of the lake ice.

Perhaps it’s not fun for homeowners, but, hey, you live on a lake. You’re doing fine.

The force of moving lake ice on view https://t.co/mkCAE8Fm4O pic.twitter.com/MEwegwQwYE — Brainerd Dispatch (@brd_dispatch) May 1, 2018

The Red Lake Police Department had to close a road when the ice came ashore yesterday.

****Update road is now open ****Road closed at the cut off / Indian service 18 .. will update when open Posted by Red Lake Police Department on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Loyal NewsCut readers will recall the wild scenes in 2013 and 2014 when the wind-whipped ice on Lake Mille Lacs came ashore, looking for mischief.

Here’s 2014 video from the Twin Pines resort. You’ll want to turn down your speakers.