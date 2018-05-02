Revenge of Minnesota’s lake ice monsters

A little warmer temperature, some gusty winds and voila! We get one of the most entertaining weather events of the year: the march of the lake ice.
Perhaps it’s not fun for homeowners, but, hey, you live on a lake. You’re doing fine.
The force of moving lake ice on view https://t.co/mkCAE8Fm4O pic.twitter.com/MEwegwQwYE
— Brainerd Dispatch (@brd_dispatch) May 1, 2018
The Red Lake Police Department had to close a road when the ice came ashore yesterday.
****Update road is now open ****Road closed at the cut off / Indian service 18 .. will update when open
Posted by Red Lake Police Department on Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Loyal NewsCut readers will recall the wild scenes in 2013 and 2014 when the wind-whipped ice on Lake Mille Lacs came ashore, looking for mischief.
Here’s 2014 video from the Twin Pines resort. You’ll want to turn down your speakers.
At the Lake Mille Lacs Garrison Wayside Public Water Access – the Ice is JUST getting ready to come ashore – See this AMAZING Video with Melanie Llewellyn of FocusDesignz.com reporting!
Posted by Twin Pines Resort on Sunday, April 27, 2014