To the teachers who make anything possible

It’s not popular with a lot of people, I suppose, to point out that teachers — and I will insist that in particular, third grade teachers — are angels on earth. But they are.

Teachers put pieces of themselves in their students and then send them off to the world.

Over the weekend, it was a singular delight for my wife and I, for example, to see both of our grown sons (and wives) reunited with their third grade teacher when we were all at a fundraiser for a local non-profit on Saturday evening.

“The best part of retirement,” said Mrs. Olsen (she’s always going to be Mrs. Olsen in my house), “is meeting the students I had who are all grown up.”

Reader and former colleague Jeff Conrod forwards me this story from Minneapolis author Kate DiCamillo who saw first-hand again recently what angels can accomplish.

In Chicago on Saturday at an event hosted by The Book Stall, a young man came through the line clutching paperback… Posted by Kate DiCamillo on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

You can do a lot worse today than taking the time to read the comments attached to her post.

Good teachers and good authors make anything possible for kids.

Related: Dayton proposes emergency school spending (MPR Capitol View)